Kaantha: Dulquer Salmaan to team up with Rana Daggubati for this ambitious multi-lingual project

Dulquer Salmaan, the popular Malayalam actor has established himself as one of the leading pan-Indian stars, with some brilliant performances and back-to-back blockbusters. The versatile actor, who is one of the most sought-after talents in Indian cinema, is totally busy in his career with some promising projects in his kitty. On the special occasion of his 37th birthday, Dulquer Salmaan surprised his fans and followers by dropping a major announcement on his first onscreen collaboration with Rana Daggubati, the popular actor-producer.

Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati team up for Kaantha

As per the latest updates, Dulquer Salmaan is set to join hands with Rana Daggubati, one of the most popular stars in the Telugu film industry for his upcoming multi-lingual project, Kaantha. The talented actors are set to team up as producers for the movie, which is officially launched on the occasion of the Sita Ramam actor's 37th birthday.

According to recent reports by Variety, the highly anticipated project is helmed by renowned filmmaker Selvamani Selvaraj, who has helmed multiple acclaimed projects including the 2016-released film Nila, and the upcoming documentary series The Hunt for Veerappan, which is gearing up for its Netflix release. Selvaraj has also served as an assistant to director Ang Lee, in the globally famous film Life of Pi.

Check out the official announcement post, below:

About Kaantha

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the plot of Kaantha, the intriguing first-look poster suggests that the project will revolve around its protagonist who is on a mysterious mission. Dulquer Salmaan will play the lead role in the project, which will feature many popular stars from the major film industries in key roles. The project is jointly bankrolled by Dulquer's home banner Wayfarer Films, in association with Rana Daggubati's production house Spirit Media. More updates on the female lead, and the rest of the star cast and crew are expected to be out very soon.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming films

The talented actor will be next seen in the action thriller King Of Kotha, which will hit the theatres for Onam 2023. His debut web series Guns and Gulaabs, which is helmed by Raj and Dk, is slated to have its Netflix premiere soon. Dulquer Salmaan is set to team up with director Venky Atluri for an upcoming entertainer, titled Lucky Bhaskar. Reportedly, he is also set to share the screen with popular Tamil star Suriya in the upcoming untitled film helmed by Sudha Kongara.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan drops a surprise for fans on his birthday; Announces new film with Venky Atluri