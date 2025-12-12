Kaantha Ending Explained: Why is Dulquer Salmaan’s Mahadevan at odds with Ayya and who is responsible for Kumari passing away?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, was released in theaters on November 14, 2025. The film is now available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix after wrapping up its theatrical run.

The period mystery drama follows the story of TK Mahadevan (played by Dulquer Salmaan), a superstar of 1950s Madras (now Chennai). In his latest cinematic venture, the actor is set to work on a film titled Shaantha, a horror movie directed by his former mentor Ayya, which features debutant Kumari in the lead role.

However, once Mahadevan begins filming, he insists that the movie be made according to his own vision, starting with changing the title to Kaantha, and even begins ghost-directing it. While friction brews between TK and Ayya, a shocking twist occurs when Kumari is found dead.

The once-dramatic shooting set becomes a crime scene, with Inspector Devaraj, also known as Phoenix (Rana Daggubati), leading the investigation. The film explores who was responsible for Kumari's death, whether she receives justice, and why there is a feud between Ayya and Mahadevan.

Why are TK Mahadevan and Ayya at odds?

TK Mahadevan was once a homeless man struggling to survive until he was saved by Ayya. The filmmaker guided him into Tamil cinema, helping him become an actor and serving as a stepping stone to his success. However, Mahadevan, intoxicated by his newfound fame, becomes enamored with attention and increasingly egoistic about his craft. This inflated ego leads him to form a rivalry with Ayya (Samuthirakani).

Ayya, meanwhile, also fuels the feud. He disapproves of his student's arrogance and success, and ultimately plays a part in Mahadevan being sent to jail under false pretenses, deepening the animosity.

How does Kumari get involved in this?

Kumari, a bright-eyed newcomer and Ayya’s latest protégé, is determined to bring her mentor’s vision to the screen exactly as he intends. As Kaantha begins filming, she follows Ayya’s instructions closely, becoming a central figure in the growing tension between Ayya and Mahadevan.

However, while working with the superstar, Kumari becomes charmed by Mahadevan and eventually falls in love with him. Torn between her mentor and her romantic feelings, she finds herself caught in a painful dilemma, until she is suddenly found dead.

Who was responsible for Kumari’s passing?

Kumari (Bhagyashri Borse) reveals to Mahadevan that she is pregnant with his child. Refusing to abort the baby, she urges him to marry her, even though he is already married. Mahadevan agrees and promises to wed her at Tirupati.

However, due to a spy device he planted on Kumari, Mahadevan overhears only part of a conversation between her and Ayya and misunderstands her intentions. When Kumari arrives to meet him as promised, Mahadevan kills her by shooting her through the heart and stomach.

It is only after her death that Mahadevan hears the full recording, which reveals that Kumari chose her love for him over her loyalty to Ayya.

With no evidence linking him to the crime, Mahadevan walks away without punishment. Their film Shaantha (renamed after Kumari's death) releases as a tribute to her. Burdened by guilt, Ayya takes his own life, while Mahadevan continues on, moving ahead to his next project.

