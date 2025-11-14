Kaantha on OTT: Where to watch Dulquer Salmaan’s period drama thriller after theatrical run?

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kaantha released in theaters on November 14, 2025, i.e., today. But where can viewers catch it on OTT after its theatrical run? Let's take a look.

Where to watch Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha on OTT?

Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is scheduled to stream on Netflix. The official announcement was made earlier this year during Netflix's Pandigai lineup.

Sharing the update, the platform wrote, “Two artists. One feud. A lesson they’ll never forget. Kaantha is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, after its theatrical release!”

Here’s the official post:

Reportedly, the movie is expected to begin streaming on the platform in mid-December 2025. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Official trailer and plot of Kaantha

Kaantha follows the story of TK Mahadevan, a superstar of 1950s Madras, widely known for his exceptional acting skills and undeniable charm on screen. However, he is locked in a long-running feud with his former mentor and filmmaker Ayya.

Ayya's dream project, Shaantha, was shelved years ago due to an ego clash with Mahadevan. Now, the filmmaker finds an opportunity to revive the project once again, with his former protégé as the co-lead alongside Kumari, a newcomer.

However, once Mahadevan joins the film, he hijacks the project, transforming it from a heroine-led story into a film that better suits his superstar image, even changing the title to Kaantha.

As the ego-fueled rivalry escalates, a crew member on the set dies, turning the filming location into a crime scene. What happens to Mahadevan and Ayya's strained relationship, and who is responsible for the crew member's death, forms the central narrative of the film.

Cast and crew of Kaantha

Kaantha stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, alongside Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, and others. The ensemble also includes Ravindra Vijay, Nizhalgal Ravi, Bagavathi Perumal, Gayathrie Shankar, Vaiyapuri, Redin Kingsley, Ajay Ghosh, and many more in important roles.

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is written by him and Tamizh Prabha. Kaantha is produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under the banners Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

The soundtrack is composed by Jhanu Chanthar, while Jakes Bejoy has scored the background music. Cinematography is helmed by Dani Sanchez-Lopez, with Anthony serving as the editor.

ALSO READ: SSMB29: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's jungle adventure locks release date, to hit theaters on March 25, 2027- REPORT