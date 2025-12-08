Kaantha OTT Release: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan’s 1950s drama online

Dulquer Salmaan’s Tamil comeback film Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, is finally heading to OTT after an average run in theatres. The period drama, which features the actor as TK Mahadevan, the first superstar of Tamil cinema, opened to curiosity but could not maintain momentum during its theatrical release. Now, the film is set for a fresh start on digital platforms, giving viewers another chance to experience its world and performances.

When and where to watch Kaantha

Netflix has officially announced that Kaantha will begin streaming from Friday, December 12, 2025, at 12 AM. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, allowing audiences across regions to watch it in their preferred language. Although the Hindi version is not confirmed yet, reports suggest an update may follow soon.

Kaantha first hit theatres on November 14, 2025, and starred Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati. The film is set in 1950s Madras and follows the story of Mahadevan, a rising superstar, and his mentor Ayya. Their strained relationship becomes more complicated when Ayya’s new protégé, Kumari, forms a bond with Mahadevan, leading to professional and personal tension.

Despite strong visuals and early praise for its performances, Kaantha struggled to attract large crowds. Many viewers missed its short theatrical window, making its digital release even more anticipated.

With Netflix confirming the streaming date, Kaantha is expected to find a wider audience online. Many film lovers who could not catch it in theatres have been waiting for the OTT release. The platform has also confirmed that the period drama will be available in multiple South Indian languages, making it more accessible.

The film’s retro setting, detailed craftsmanship, and newcomer Bhagyashri Borse’s Tamil debut had created buzz from the start.

The story is set in the world of 1950s Madras

Kaantha is set against the backdrop of a culturally vibrant Madras. The narrative revolves around Mahadevan and Ayya, an acclaimed director who shaped his career. Trouble begins when Mahadevan changes the title of a women-centric film from Shaantha to Kaantha to improve his public image. Tensions increase during the shoot, and things take a darker turn when a murder occurs on set. Inspector Devaraj begins an investigation, putting both Ayya and Mahadevan under scrutiny.

With themes of ambition, ego, loyalty, and power, Kaantha offers a layered narrative set in a classic era of Tamil cinema.

