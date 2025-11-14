Kaantha Review: Dulquer Salmaan delivers an impressive period drama which crumbles apart as a thriller

Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, released in theaters today, November 14, 2025. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film also features Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, and others in key roles.

If you're planning to watch this period investigation drama over the weekend, here's a Pinkvilla-style review for you to check out.

The Plot

Kaantha follows the story of TK Mahadevan, a superstar of 1950s Madras, widely admired for his acting skills and undeniable charm. However, the star is embroiled in a long-standing feud with his former mentor and filmmaker Ayya due to an ego-driven conflict that has intensified over the years.

As the veteran filmmaker attempts to complete his dream project toward the end of his career, he finds an opportunity to revive his shelved film Saantha, which was previously halted due to a clash with his protégé.

With the help of a new producer, Saantha is brought back to life, this time with newcomer Kumari as the lead opposite TK Mahadevan. But Mahadevan uses his influence and reputation to hijack the production, reshaping it into a film that better suits his own image, ultimately renaming it Kaantha.

Amidst the escalating egos and rising tension, a crew member is mysteriously killed, turning the narrative into a thriller led by Inspector Devaraj's investigation. The rest of the film focuses on how Mahadevan and Ayya's rivalry unfolds and who was truly responsible for the crew member's death.

The Good

Kaantha boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with standout performances across the board. Dulquer Salmaan delivers a nuanced and balanced portrayal of TK Mahadevan, leaving a strong impact, especially in the first half.

As the film explores the complex dynamics between its characters, Dulquer skillfully captures both the wild swagger of a superstar and the innocence of an amateur in the flashback portions. The well-crafted writing behind his character enhances the depth and intrigue of the role.

Samuthirakani is equally compelling as Ayya, portraying the idealistic yet ego-driven veteran filmmaker with conviction. On the technical front, the movie benefits from an effective use of music and visuals.

The cinematography by Dani Sanchez-Lopez delivers memorable imagery that evokes emotion and elevates the storytelling. The production design, rich in retro detail, immerses us in the world of 1950s Madras.

However, the biggest standout is the music by Jakes Bejoy and Jhanu Chanthar. Their blend of classical compositions with modern undertones results in a beautiful score that enriches the film's dramatic elements, even though the thriller aspect isn't as strong.

The Bad

Kaantha suffers primarily from inconsistent execution. While the film takes viewers through a wide range of emotions and builds tension skillfully in its narration, it loses direction once it shifts into the investigative thriller genre.

The first half progresses smoothly, driven by the clash between Mahadevan and Ayya, with Kumari's involvement adding interest. But once the investigation angle takes over, the film's momentum weakens.

The genre blending becomes uneven, causing the execution to fall apart. As a result, viewers may lose interest and feel unsatisfied with the resolution.

The Performances

As mentioned earlier, Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani are the film's strongest pillars. Their compelling performances and strained on-screen relationship keep the movie afloat even when the plot falters.

Bhagyashri Borse delivers an impressive performance as the leading lady, offering subtle yet charismatic moments. Rana Daggubati, though limited by screen time, makes the most of his role and leaves a solid impression.

Watch the Kaantha trailer here:

The Verdict

Kaantha is an engaging watch when it remains a period drama. But once it transitions into an investigative thriller, it struggles to maintain the same impact and loses sight of key elements introduced in the first half.

Still, if you're drawn to powerful performances and character-driven drama, the film is worth a watch in theaters.

