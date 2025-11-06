Kaantha Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan appears enigmatic and powerful as golden age Tamil superstar, joined by Rana Daggubati’s grit

After the success of Lucky Baskhar (2024) and his brooding cameo in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for a new, intense, and dramatic role in his period venture, Kaantha. The flick is slated for release on November 14, 2025.

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the upcoming film features Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse as co-leads, with Rana Daggubati playing a pivotal role. Ahead of its release, the makers have officially unveiled the trailer.

Kaantha trailer: Dulquer Salmaan appears enigmatic and poignant as a superstar from the 1950s

The 3-minute-long trailer opens with the protagonist, TK Mahadevan, finding his first breakthrough in Tamil cinema through the influence of his mentor. However, as the once-submissive disciple rises to stardom and earns the title of “King of Acting,” fame begins to cloud his judgment, leading to arrogance and inner turmoil.

As the story delves into the conflict between the former mentor and mentee, emotions reach an all-time high, offering an impressive and dramatic tale infused with elements of a thriller.

Watch the trailer here:

Dulquer Salmaan delivers an intense and enigmatic performance, while Samuthirakani stands out with his commanding presence. Bhagyashri Borse shines as the charming female lead, and Rana Daggubati appears to play a no-nonsense police officer.

Reportedly, the movie is inspired by the controversial life of Tamil cinema's first superstar, M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar.

The film is written by Tamizh Prabha and Selvamani Selvaraj, with Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan serving as co-producers. The music is composed by Jhanu Chanthar, Spanish filmmaker Dani Sanchez-Lopez handles cinematography, and Antony served as the editor.

Interestingly, Dulquer had previously portrayed a veteran actor in Nag Ashwin's Mahanati, starring Keerthy Suresh.

Dulquer Salmaan’s next films

Following Kaantha, Dulquer Salmaan will next appear in the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film's first glimpse was unveiled on the Ustad Hotel actor's birthday earlier this year.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently filming his next Malayalam project, I'm Game, directed by RDX fame Nahas Hidhayath. The movie features Mysskin, Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Samyuktha Viswanathan, and several others in key roles.

Additionally, he has a tentatively titled project, DQ41, co-starring Pooja Hegde, also in the pipeline.

