Kaantha Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Dulquer Salmaan’s period drama

Kaantha, the long-awaited Tamil period drama starring Dulquer Salmaan, has finally hit theatres on November 14. Written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Rana Daggubati, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati. The movie is a fictional tale set in the 1950s, exploring the clash between a movie star and the director who introduced him. While early screenings painted a picture of another Dulquer hit, the public's reaction on Twitter has been a mix of praise and critique.

Fans have lauded the performances, particularly of Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, and Samuthirakani, describing them as “mind-blowing.” Many viewers appreciated the technical aspects of the film, with one fan calling it “one of Tamil cinema’s finest art films.” However, alongside the praise, some tweets pointed out certain shortcomings in Kaantha.

Here’s what fans are saying

While the premise of Kaantha intrigued many, some felt the execution could have been stronger. One user wrote, “Interesting premise but the genre shift wasn’t executed well. Slow paced & Rana did test the patience in the second half.”

Another highlighted the writing, saying, “Honestly, Kaantha was a letdown. Shallow writing that is saved by some amazing performance. Technically sound, but you don’t really connect with anyone.” A section of fans felt that the second half needed more emotional depth, noting that the “enormity of the emotions, be it ego, love, or even the whodunit angle, remain at a surface level. It is like too many things are happening but you also feel much isn’t happening!”

Here are some more reviews:

Despite the criticisms, viewers acknowledged the film’s artistic merits and praised the cast for elevating the material. Dulquer’s performance, in particular, drew attention for his nuanced portrayal, while Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani also received recognition for their strong contributions to the story.

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha has already sparked comparisons to earlier Dulquer period films like Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and Lucky Baskhar. While some fans were expecting a commercial entertainer, the makers clarified that the film is a fictional narrative and not based on the life of Tamil superstar MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Following its theatrical release, Kaantha’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix, making it accessible to a wider audience globally.

ALSO READ: Revolver Rita Trailer: Keerthy Suresh brings the laughs and action in new crime comedy