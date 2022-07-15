Kaanunna Kalyanam: Dulquer Salmaan rocks retro look in the newest single from Sita Ramam; Promo out tomorrow

Dulquer Salmaan will next grace the silver screen with the highly-discussed romantic flick, Sita Ramam. The newest update about this bilingual drama is that the makers will be revealing the promo of the latest track from the movie tomorrow at 12 PM. Titled Kaanunna Kalyanam, Vishal Chandrasekhar is the composer for the movie. The song has been named Kannukkulle in Tamil.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan recently opened up about his first ever trip to Kashmir for the shoot of Sita Ramam. Talking to IANS, he was quoted saying, "This is my first time to Kashmir. Surprisingly, I had never got a chance to visit Kashmir before 'Sita Ramam', and this is my first personal and professional visit. It's long been a big dream of mine to experience the valley. It was every bit as wonderful as people say it is and I can't describe how breathtakingly beautiful Kashmir is. We got to shoot in Sonmarg and Srinagar and both were equally amazing. Sonmarg has mountains and snow and ski slopes and glaciers. Srinagar was like stepping back in time because of how historic it is. Most of the structures are still preserved as they were. The romantic Dal Lake and Shikharas were like poetry. I'm glad I got to experience all of it."

Check out the post below:

Made under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, the project is set against the backdrop of the 1965 war. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Swapna Cinema banner, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady and Rashmika Mandanna in a crucial role.

PS Vinod has taken care of the film's camera work, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has looked after the editing. Sita Ramam is all ready to hit the theatres on 5th August this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Liger's Akdi Pakdi was written in lockdown; 'Tried to give South essence', says Lyricist Mohsin