Kaapa Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali deliver an engaging, introspective gangster saga

How it all started.. Kaapa takes place in a silhouette like Trivandrum, drowned in the world of nightly gangsters and underworld mafiosos The film tries to pull off the impossible; a commercially appealing iteration of a literary text and sticks a bumpy landing. After the successful old school star vehicle Kaduva earlier this year, Kaapa sees the reunion of director Shaji Kailas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, in a film that cannot be more different in form of textual concerns.

Narrative approach and setup.. The film is old school in its gaze of the gangster life and violence employed on screen. Shaji Kailas goes bonzo with his aesthetic choices of showing off gore and severed body parts, and the mutilation is done, with absolute heed to the narrative needs, as opposed to strapped on for visceral shock value. The plot and narrative backdrop... Kaapa starts with Anand ( Asif Ali) and Binu ( Anna Benn), a young techie couple who moves to the capital city of Trivandrum as part of their recent job Change from Banglore. However, their routine life hits a roadblock when Anand learns a genuinely shocking history of his wife's background during a regulatory police checkup. This newly revealed information puts their very existence on the lines as it's deeply intertwined with a local kingpin Kotta Madhu ( Prithviraj Sukumaran ) and his shady past in the city's criminal hierarchy. This opens up Pandora's box of intrigue and Anand's personal life is turned upside down as he tries to make sense of his pregnant wife's identity and sort of any residual pendence, that might put their lives in danger. The exposition dump at the beginning is done tastefully and Indugopan, cuts back and forth in his screenplay, holding back contextual bits as when the present timelines stumble and nosedive into familiarity. Filmmaking and writing hold strong... The steadfast filmmaking soares above the original text, Shankumughi a short story, written by Indugopan. The nuances in the literary text, especially in the sketching of any specific characteristic to the central enigma Kotta Madhu, is slightly foregone to accommodate the stardom of the leading man and we get a deeply flawed mafioso boss who expresses very little by way of outward projection and accumulates hate within.