Kaapa Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali deliver an engaging, introspective gangster saga
Kaapa takes place in a silhouette like Trivandrum, drowned in the world of nightly gangsters and underworld mafiosos. Read full review here:
How it all started..
Kaapa takes place in a silhouette like Trivandrum, drowned in the world of nightly gangsters and underworld mafiosos The film tries to pull off the impossible; a commercially appealing iteration of a literary text and sticks a bumpy landing. After the successful old school star vehicle Kaduva earlier this year, Kaapa sees the reunion of director Shaji Kailas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, in a film that cannot be more different in form of textual concerns.
Narrative approach and setup..
The film is old school in its gaze of the gangster life and violence employed on screen. Shaji Kailas goes bonzo with his aesthetic choices of showing off gore and severed body parts, and the mutilation is done, with absolute heed to the narrative needs, as opposed to strapped on for visceral shock value.
The plot and narrative backdrop...
Kaapa starts with Anand ( Asif Ali) and Binu ( Anna Benn), a young techie couple who moves to the capital city of Trivandrum as part of their recent job Change from Banglore. However, their routine life hits a roadblock when Anand learns a genuinely shocking history of his wife's background during a regulatory police checkup. This newly revealed information puts their very existence on the lines as it's deeply intertwined with a local kingpin Kotta Madhu ( Prithviraj Sukumaran ) and his shady past in the city's criminal hierarchy.
This opens up Pandora's box of intrigue and Anand's personal life is turned upside down as he tries to make sense of his pregnant wife's identity and sort of any residual pendence, that might put their lives in danger. The exposition dump at the beginning is done tastefully and Indugopan, cuts back and forth in his screenplay, holding back contextual bits as when the present timelines stumble and nosedive into familiarity.
Filmmaking and writing hold strong...
The steadfast filmmaking soares above the original text, Shankumughi a short story, written by Indugopan. The nuances in the literary text, especially in the sketching of any specific characteristic to the central enigma Kotta Madhu, is slightly foregone to accommodate the stardom of the leading man and we get a deeply flawed mafioso boss who expresses very little by way of outward projection and accumulates hate within.
The performances and star cast
Prithviraj is functionally cast as the one-note Madhu, who does not ever give out much by way of words, but through randomly structured flashbacks that run in his head. The performance is particularly stoic at places, but Prithviraj smoothly navigates between the pathos and vanity with which Madhu Marshalls his troupes and runs the city on his own terms.
Asif Ali gets a thankless part, which is pretty much the audience surrogate, and we discover the labyrinth of narrative backstory through his interaction with tertiary characters. Anna Benn too gets sidelined in the former part as with her female counterpart Aparna Balamurali, but the narrative thrust spins out of the testosterone-fuelled alleys to the women way later on. Dileesh Pothan adds humanity to an otherwise archetype-like antagonist figure.
This sudden juxtaposition of familiar tropes and roles reversal, feels tokenistic in attempts at last but never overstays its welcome. The female figure is a largely homebound figure in the earleir half but the sudden shift of thrust from the author works in the film's favour. The novelty of spreading out the writings' engagement with the male fantasy land, takes a bumpy yet effective turn when the woman takes charge (at least partially ) of their own fates and future.
The technical team and what's it all about..
Kaapa is a run-of-the-mill gangster drama that is elevated by a bunch of well-etched-out secondary characters that take matters into their own hands. The resolution hints at how bizarre all the scheming is, with betrayals, retribution, guilt, and redemption all rolling in within their egos that never let go, even when on the losing side. Jomon T John's camera is mindful of the plethora of information and makes the silhouettes look like voids from which evil can harbour anytime. Dawn Vincent's score is a tad too loud for the movie's cerebral sensibilities but adds some life to the mainstream feel of the narrative. Kaapa is a flab-less addition to the gangster movie staple that chooses to be calmly introspective over the loud banal representation of crime and its implications.
