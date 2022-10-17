Kaapa teaser and Khalifa first look: Prithviraj Sukumaran REVEALS major updates on his birthday

Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated his 40 th birthday on October 16, Sunday. The actor-filmmaker had a lowkey birthday celebration with his wife Supriya Menon and a few close friends, in Kochi. The celebs including Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, Telugu superstar Prabhas, and others wished Prithviraj Sukumaran his birthday, with special social media posts. The makers of the versatile actor’s next outing Salaar officially revealed his stunning first look from the project on his birthday. Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, treated his fans with some massive updates.

The highly anticipated Kaapa teaser was revealed on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s birthday. The promising teaser of the Shaji Kailas directorial suggests that the multi-starrer is set in the backdrop of Kerala’s capital city Thiruvananthapuram, and its culture. The 1.09 minutes teaser revolves around the gang wars in Thiruvananthapuram’s heartland, which even affects the innocent lives who are in no way connected with it. The Kaapa teaser first introduces its viewers to the characters played by Dileesh Pothan, Nandu, and Jagadish.

Later, Asif Ali, Anna Ben, and Aparna Balamurali, who appear in pivotal roles, make an entry. The teaser finally introduces Kotta Madhu, the dreaded mafia don played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. “I always fought alone to reach this position,” says Madhu, as he single-handedly fights a gang of goons in a stone quarry. From the teaser, it is evident that Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing a raw, grey-shaded character in the film which marks his reunion with Shaji Kailas after the massive success of Kaduva. The highly anticipated project, which is produced by the FEFKA Writers’ Union, is slated to hit the theatres in September.

Check out the Kaapa teaser here: