Kaapa vs Thuramukham: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali to lock horns with Nivin Pauly at the box office

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali , the multi-faceted talent and popular actor are reuniting for the upcoming gangster thriller, Kaapa. The movie, which is directed by senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas, is currently in the final stages of its post-production. The highly anticipated project has garnered attention with its promising teaser, which was released on Prithviraj's birthday. Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is finally set to release his long-delayed ambitious project, Thuramukham. Expectations are riding high on the period drama, which marks Nivin's first collaboration with director Rajeev Ravi.

As per the latest reports, Kaapa has finally got a release date. The movie, which features a stellar star cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Anna Ben, and others, is slated to hit the theatres on December 22, this year. Meanwhile, the rumourmills suggest that Thuramukham is also slated to get a theatrical release, on the same day. In that case, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali might lock horns with Nivin Pauly at the box office this Christmas season. The makers are expected to officially announce the release date of both films, very soon.

Everything to know about Kaapa:

Kaapa also marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's third collaboration with senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas, after the 2012-released film Simhasanam, and recent blockbuster Kaduva. Initially, Manju Warrier was roped in to play one of the lead roles in the film, but the actress backed out of the project due to her busy schedule. Aparna Balamurali later replaced Manju in the role. Kaapa, which is based on GR Indugopan's renowned novel Shankhumukhi, is expected to be released in two parts.

About Thuramukham:

The Rajeev Ravi directorial, which is set in the backdrop of Mattanchery, is touted to be a period political drama. Nivin Pauly is playing the role of Mattanchery Moidu, the leader of port labourers who fought against the Chappa (tax) system that existed in the 1940s and 50s. Along with the crowd-puller, the movie features a stellar star cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Darshana Rajendran, Sudev Nair, Arjun Ashokan, and others. The movie, which was originally slated to hit the theatres in 2020, was delayed multiple times due to financial issues.

