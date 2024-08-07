Kaappaan Deleted Scene: Suriya’s character Kathir gets tricked by Arya and Sayyeshaa into confessing his love for her

Suriya starrer Kaappaan, directed by the late KV Anand was released back in 2019. The actor portrayed the role of a Special Protection Group (SPG) officer who is in charge of safeguarding the Indian Prime Minister.

Now, in a scene that didn't feature in the movie, we can see a hilariously romantic dynamic between Suriya’s Kathir and Sayyeshaa’s character Anjali. The scene also showcased the latter’s real-life husband Arya in a comical role.

What is the deleted scene from Suriya starrer Kaappaan?

The deleted scene featuring Suriya starts with him having a random conversation with his friend and colleague Joseph at the latter’s house. Played by Samuthirakani, his friend explains to Kathir how Anjali is madly in love with.

However, Kathr disagrees with the same and suggests that it is just the actions of a person having a crush on someone. He further goes on to explain that when a preferential and US-based groom would come, she would undoubtedly fall for him.

The scene cuts to the Prime Minister’s residence where Kathir is scouting and monitoring the security. At the same time, he spots Sayyeshaa’s Anjali and Arya’s Abhishek Varma having a conversation with each other. The latter tries to seek her help in wooing a girl he likes which turns out to be a ruse to propose to her itself.

Standing all flustered, Kathir rushes to her side and confronts both of them. As he feels agitated Abhishek reveals the whole proposal was just a game to make the former confess his feelings to Anjali, which in turn starts off as their romance.

Check out the deleted scene from Suriya’s Kaappaan:

More about Kaappaan

Kaappaan starring Suriya in the lead role is an action thriller revolving around an organic farmer in Thanjavur. However, it is soon revealed that the farmer is actually an SPG officer who is later given the responsibility of protecting the Indian PM.

The rest of the film focuses on how he manages to protect the PM and tries to nab the mysterious man out to assassinate him. The film was met with mixed response but turned out to be a commercial hit.

Besides Suriya, the movie has Mohanlal playing the role of Prime Minister with an ensemble cast of actors like Arya, Sayyeshaa, Samuthirakani, Poorna, Boman Irani, Chirag Jani, and many more in key roles. The film is also marked as the final cinematic venture of the director before his demise in 2021.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen playing the lead role in the film Etharkkum Thunindhavan in 2022. The movie directed by Pandiraj featured the actor as a lawyer who sets out to fight against an illegal racket. The film also had actors Vinay Rai and Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles.

Furthermore, the actor was seen playing cameo roles in films like Vikram as Rolex and as himself in the R Madhavan movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor also played a guest role in Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, the remake of his own Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya is next set to appear in the lead role for the much-awaited movie Kanguva, directed by Siva. The film touted to be a fantasy action drama features him as a warrior with actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their debut in Tamil.

The movie also has actors Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and many more in key roles. Additionally, the actor is also playing the lead role in the tentatively titled film Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

