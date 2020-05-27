Kaappaan's KV Anand reveals he studied about the locust attacks before making the Suriya starrer

As per the latest news reports, the ace director KV Anand, says that he received many messages and calls from various people who appreciated him for making Kaappaan.

The southern film Kaappaan featured Suriya in the lead. The film was helmed by director KV Anand. As per the latest news reports, the director has revealed that he is working on a script and will announce the team of the film after the lockdown is over. The director also spoke about the locust situation in the country. The film Kaappaan with Suriya in the lead had showcased the locust attack in the film. This south thriller also featured Malayalam megastar Mohanlal as a political leader. Kaappaan's central idea revolved around the locust attack and hence the film is once again making headlines.

As per the latest news reports, the ace director KV Anand, says that he received many messages and calls from various people who appreciated him for making Kaappaan which highlighted the issue of a locust attack. The director in an interview with IndiaToday.in stated that the locust attack can possibly cause a lot of trouble in a country in many ways. There are news reports of how many states in India are currently facing the locust attack and are destroying the crops across acres of lands.

KV Anand further goes on to add that the authorities need to take immediate steps to stop the locust from growing in numbers or they might cause a lot of destruction to the crops and the country at large. The director says even as his film highlighted the locust issue, which people are now talking about, he still is very worried.

