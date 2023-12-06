Kaathal director Jeo Baby furious after denied participation at college event he was invited to; here’s why

Malayalam director Jeo Baby, who mesmerized everyone with both his films The Great Indian Kitchen and Kaathal - The Core has been declined participation in an event he was invited to earlier at a college.

The director was invited by the film club of Farook College in Kozhikode, Kerala to be part of their event ‘Subtle Politics of Present-day Malayalam Cinema.’ Though the director had arrived at Kozhikode earlier for the event, he was later notified that the event was canceled without any proper reason for the same.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, the director started a protest against the college management and their students’ union, citing the reason for the event's cancellation from a forward message he had received.

Check out the official video by Jeo Baby

The director’s video translates to “On December 5th, I was invited by Farook College in Kozhikode for an event called ‘Subtle Politics of Present-day Malayalam Cinema’ organized by the film club of the college. Though I had arrived earlier at Kozhikode for the event, only on the very morning of the event, the teacher who co-ordinates the event had called me and notified me of the event being canceled. Even though she was upset for the same, she did not provide a valid reason for the cancellation.”

The director further said, “To know the reason for the event getting canceled I had sent an email to the principal of the college and also tried contacting through WhatsApp but till now, there has been no response from their end. Afterward, I had received a forwarded message which included the letter of the students union of the college.”

Advertisement

Jeo Baby cited the letter and said, “The letter contained the reason for the event’s cancellation as the director’s values and opinions being against that of the college’s religious values, and that they will not support this event.”

The director finally added, “I had to travel all the way to Kozhikode to attend this event. I got an answer from the Students’ Union but now I also need to know why the college management cancelled it. I will move legally against this and if I don’t protest against this in this manner, another person will get affected just like how I got affected."

About Kaathal - The Core

Jeo Baby had recently released the film Kaathal - The Core which had Mammootty in the leading role with Jyothika playing the female lead. The film which talks about the core emotions of relationships, delves into the standards and perceptions Indian society has towards the members of the LGBTQ+ community and how a man has to overcome these implications in this society.

Many speculate that the recent incident with the director stems from the gender politics discussed in the film, with some calling out how the college is against the progressive nature of a film like this and the filmmaker who made it.

ALSO READ: Kaathal The Core Review: Mammootty's latest film dives into society's perspectives on LGBTQ+ relationships