Kaathal director Jeo Baby talks about Suriya’s visit to sets; discusses first meeting in Chennai

Jeo Baby's latest directorial Kaathal-The Core starring Mammootty and Jyothika is proving to be a success at the box office. The film tackles the sensitive topic of a closeted gay man coming to terms with his identity in the face of societal prejudice. Its thoughtful portrayal and exploration of this issue is garnering praise as an exceptionally crafted film.

In a recent interview, director Jeo Baby revealed that Suriya paid an impromptu visit to the sets of Kaathal-The Core a few days before his birthday. Suriya made the unscheduled trip purely out of his own interest to meet the cast and crew on set, not as part of any promotional event for the film.

Suriya visiting Kaathal-The Core set

Jeo Baby talking about Suriya’s visit revealed that initially, Jyothika had planned to take a few days off from shooting to go and visit her husband to celebrate his birthday at home.

Though this was the initial plan, Jyothika later revealed that Suriya wanted to visit the sets of the film and would like to meet everyone, which the team complied with. Then they decided to ready a feast and made biriyani so that everyone could enjoy the visit.

Jeo Baby revealed that though Suriya and Jyothika are currently living in Mumbai, they met Jyothika for the first time in their Chennai house and most people would think some employee or staff would come and greet them but it was none other than Suriya himself who opened the door and welcomed everyone inside, served tea and all.

He added that while visiting them in Chennai, Suriya was hugely hospitable ordering a huge meal for them from a food delivery app. Though they were happy at the hospitable nature, he said that Jyothika later revealed he orders so much food for himself because he can only eat all this while guests are at the house.

The director also expressed that he had loved something that was served during their time there, which Suriya remembered very fondly and brought along with him while he visited Kochi.

More about Kaathal-The Core

Jeo Baby who last directed the film The Great Indian Kitchen also brought in a hard-hitting story this time in the form of Kaathal-The Core. The film depicts Mammootty as Mathew, a retired bank manager who decides to contest elections for the local panchayat polls. However, to everyone’s surprise, his wife Omana played by Jyothika files for divorce citing Mathew as a homosexual.

This leads to various ups and downs in this film, giving an insight into how the film shows the nature of society towards the people of the LGBTQ+ community and the hassles they endure.

