Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty and Jyothika starrer gets banned in THESE countries; here’s why

Kaathal - The Core, the Malayalam language film starring Mammootty and Jyothika in the lead roles has been banned by two Arab countries namely Qatar and Kuwait. The film directed by Jeo Baby is just a couple of days away from release and is getting banned in these countries after a recent censoring of it.

The film is expected to revolve around a plot of homosexuality and how society treats people who are from the homosexual community. Owing to this, these Arab countries that abide by the Islamic Sharia law have decided to ban the film.

More about Mammootty and Jyothika starrer Kaathal-The Core

Kaathal-The Core starring Mammootty and Jyothika marks the return of the actress to Malayalam cinema after quite a few years. The film’s plot was earlier leaked by some sources who mentioned it to be revolved around a retired bank manager, Mathew Devassy played by Mammootty who has decided to run for the local panchayat elections.

But to everyone’s surprise, his wife Omana, played by Jyothika files for a divorce petition citing that Mathew is a closeted homosexual and has been having a long-running relationship with his friend. Though the leaked piece of information cited this to be the plot, in a recent media interaction, Mammootty too spoke about the same.

He said, “The characters of Kaathal are very interesting and you all may have come across some information about it as well, but the main story of the film is yet to be known.”

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty’s latest film Kannur Squad which was released recently this year was a major success in theaters and was well-received by many. The plot, execution, music, and performances by the actors were well-praised and adored by many.

Moreover, the actor is currently shooting for his next collaboration with director Vysakh called Turbo with Midhun Manuel Thomas penning the script. The film which is said to be an action-comedy film is being produced by Mammootty’s own production house called Mammootty Kampany.

Furthermore, Mammootty will also be seen in the horror film Bramayugam and another action film called Bazooka next year.

