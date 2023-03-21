Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty and Jyotika's film gets a release date; Read details

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with popular actress Jyotika and acclaimed director Jeo Baby for the first time in his career. The supremely talented trio is coming together for the much-awaited upcoming social drama, which has been titled Kaathal - The Core. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the plot of the project or the characters played by Mammootty and Jyotika, it has been confirmed that the duo is playing a married couple in the film.

Kaathal - The Core gets a release date?

As per the latest reports, the highly anticipated project has now got a release date. The latest updates suggest that Kaathal - The Core is slated to hit the theatres on May 11, this year. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the makers have already kickstarted the theatre charting for Mammootty and Jyotika's social drama, across Kerala. Director Jeo Baby and his team are now busy with the final round of post-production works of Kaathal - The Core. An official announcement on the release date of the film is expected to be out in a few days.

Kaathal - The Core: Cast and Crew

As reported earlier, Mammootty is essaying the role of Mathew Devassy, a communist party member from Teekoyi village in Kerala, in Kaathal: The Core. Jyothika, on the other hand, is appearing as the wife of Mathew in the film. Kaathal - The Core is touted to be a social drama, just like director Jeo Baby’s previous outing, The Great Indian Kitchen. The movie features Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Koppa, and others in supporting roles. The Jeo Baby directorial, which is bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany, is distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s production banner Wayfarer Films.

