Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty to portray a homosexual character in upcoming movie with Jyothika

Mammootty is unarguably one of the most versatile actors in the country at present. The veteran actor has been pushing the boundaries of cinema, especially over the last few years, featuring in films like Rorschach, Puzhu, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, just to name a few.

The actor will next be seen in the Jeo Baby directorial Kaathal - The Core, which features Jyothika alongside him. In the latest update, it is being rumored Mammootty will be portraying the role of a closeted homosexual in the film.

Mammootty’s character in Kaathal - The Core

The makers of the film released its trailer on November 14th, which has garnered praises from fans and critics. From the trailer, it is evident that Mammootty and Jyothika play a married couple, and that the former is a retired bank employee, who is also contesting in the local Panchayat elections.

The trailer also showed that Jyothika’s character, Omana, had filed for divorce within two days of Mammootty’s nomination as well. According to a leaked piece of information about the plot of the film, Mammootty plays a closeted homosexual, who has been in a relationship with his friend for quite some time, prompting the decision by Omana. The film is said to focus on the society’s mindset towards the LGBTQ+ community, and how they are treated in the society.

Checkout the post shared by industry tracker Haricharan Pudippedi

Malayalam films delving into homosexuality

The mainstream Malayalam cinema hasn’t delved a lot into the topic of homosexuality, however, they haven’t shied away either. The 2013 film Mumbai Police which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, was one such film that addressed homosexuality. The film helmed by Rosshan Andrews received widespread acclaim as well.

Similarly, the 2019 film Moothon, which featured Nivin Pauly and Roshan Mathew in the lead role saw the two lead characters entering into a romantic relationship, which takes a tragic turn. The film was helmed by Geetu Mohandas, and was bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap.

More about Kaathal - The Core

Kaathal - The Core is touted to be a drama film, helmed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen Fame. The film marks Jyothika’s return to the Mollywood industry after 14 years, and also features Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani and more in prominent roles.

The film has been written by the duo Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, who also worked in the film Neymar. The film has been bankrolled by Mammootty’s own Production House, Mammootty Kampany, while the music for the film has been composed by Mathews Pulickan.

