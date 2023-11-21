Kaathal - The Core pre-release teaser: Mammootty, Jyothika starrer seems to be romance from fresh lens

Kaathal - The Core, Mammootty’s upcoming film has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film also features Jyothika, alongside the Kannur Squad actor, marking her return to the Malayalam film industry after a gap of 14 years.

The film is helmed by Jeo Baby, known for his 2020 film The Great Indian Kitchen. Earlier this month, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the film and also revealed that the film would be hitting the silver screens on November 23rd. With just hours remaining for its release, the makers have now dropped a pre-release teaser of the film.

Check out the teaser below:

The 50-second teaser gives an idea of what could be expected from the film. The visuals seemed to show Mammootty’s character, George Martin, stuck in a growing dilemma, while Jyothika’s character, Omana, seemed to be coming to terms with a situation. The teaser also showed Mammootty’s daughters from the film as well. Additionally, there seemed to be a visual of a group of girls dancing, which seemed to be reminiscent of Jeo Baby’s 2020 film as well. The teaser was also accompanied by a soulful composition by Mathews Pulickan.

More about Kaathal - The Core

Kaathal - The Core is touted to be a drama film, which would delve deeper into romantic relationships from a new point of view than what has been seen so far. Mammootty plays a retired bank employee named George Martin, who is also contesting in the local Panchayat elections.

It was revealed in the trailer that Jyothika’s character Omana had also filed for divorce within two days of Mammootty’s nomination for the elections. From a leaked piece of information about the plot of the film, it was revealed that Mammootty would be playing a closeted homosexual, who has been in a relationship with his friend, which prompted the decision by Jyothika’s character. The film is set to delve deeper into society’s mindset towards the LGBTQI+ community, and how they are treated.

Apart from Mammootty and Jyothika, the film also features Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and more in prominent roles. The film has been written by the duo Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, who also previously worked together on Neymar. The film has been bankrolled by Mammootty’s production banner Mammootty Kampany.

