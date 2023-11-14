Kaathal – The Core trailer OUT: Mammootty and Jyothika in political drama with an intriguing storyline

The makers of Kaathal – The Core film which has been directed by Jeo Baby and starring the legendary Mammootty and, Jyothika released its much-anticipated trailer at midnight(14th November) at 12:30 AM.

Mammootty took to social media at 11:25 PM (November 13) to announce, creating a buzz among the fans. Mammootty took to his X (formally Twitter) to give an update about the release of the trailer, “KaathalTheCore Official Trailer Releasing Tonight at 12.30 AM”

Check out Mammootty’s tweet below

Mammootty takes on the role of Mathew Devassy, a character who defies simplicity. The 1.48-minute trailer unveils Mathew's complex persona as he embarks on a political journey, contesting as a left-wing independent candidate in the panchayat elections. The gripping visuals and intriguing storyline presented in this short yet impactful trailer have heightened audience expectations.

Check out the Mammootty Kaathal – The Core movie trailer below

Cast and crew of Kaathal - The Core

Kaathal - The Core, touted to be a drama film, is the sixth feature film directed by Jeo Baby, who is best known for his 2021 film The Great Indian Kitchen. In addition to Mammootty and Jyothika, the film also stars Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, and Muthumani, among others. The film also marks Jyothika's return to Malayalam cinema after a 14-year hiatus.

The film was written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria and produced by Mammootty under his production banner, Mammootty Kampany. Mathews Pulickan composed the music, Salu K. Thomas handled the cinematography, and Francies Louis took charge of the editing.

Upcoming projects of Mammootty and Jyothika

Mammootty has quite a few films lined up, starting with the much-awaited Yatra 2, a sequel to the 2019 film of the same name. He is also part of the upcoming film Bazooka, directed by debutant filmmaker Deeno Dennis.

Additionally, he is part of the horror thriller Bramayugam, also said to feature Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and others in prominent roles, directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

Jyothika is also marking her return to Bollywood in the upcoming film Sri, starring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar, among others. She is also slated to be a part of an untitled Vikas Bahl film, which would feature other prominent names like R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and others.

