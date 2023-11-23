Kaathal-The Core Twitter Review: Netizens praise Mammootty and Jyothika for a beautiful movie

Today, November 23, marks the official release date of Jeo Baby, the director of The Great Indian Kitchen, and Mammootty and Jayothika blockbuster Kaathal-The Core. The film seems to encapsulate the concept of society’s mindset over LGBTQ+ relationships in this day and age, unfolding it in this beautifully written movie.

Many netizens are lauding Mammootty and his production house for taking up such projects that are different from one another. The actor received praise for his acting skills and how he handles a variety of emotions with such grace and ease.

Netizens praise Mammotty-Jyothika starrer Kaathal-The Core

Many users have written about how the film presents a variety of emotions and makes the audience traverse the bounds of relationships in the modern world. The movie is said to be a slow-paced and well-executed movie that is likely to stay in the hearts of its viewers after watching it.

The film is being lauded for how it was conceived by Jeo Baby, that carries a really well-written script and quality music. The film’s biggest take is being given credit to Mammootty, who is breaking norms and barriers in cinema even at this age. The rollercoaster of emotions the film carries in the life of the protagonist is being loved by the viewers, who can’t seem to contain their praise for Mammootty, who beautifully captured every bit of it.

Kaathal-The Core is a benchmark for presenting a progressive story that is bound to make ripples in the coming days for the content and concept it presents. This not only enriches the actor’s career for a role nobody thought he would take up but also highlights how, as a producer, Mammootty is more focused on creating quality content one after another.

The theme and the natural order of the film are split into two halves. In the initial part, Mammootty’s character presents his inability to be open about himself, while the second part carries on how he accepts himself for who he is. This becomes a big statement from the film, especially having a superstar like Mammootty doing it.

Jyothika as his wife presents the wake-up call for the Mammootty’s character and is holding on with him in this emotional journey of a film.

Check out Twitter reactions by Mammootty in Kaathal-The Core

