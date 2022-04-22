Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kadhal Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha & Nayanthara's film is high on love & laughter

The trailer of much-awaited upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is out. It looks like a rib-tickling comedy about a guy in love with two women at the same time. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is a lighthearted comedy about a love triangle featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Right from the first frame, the movie promises entertainment which is about a guy who convinces two women for a three-way relationship and marraige. Former cricketer Sreesanth is also seen as a baddie fighting with Vijay Sethupathi. The film promises to take on a crazy ride of love and laughter.

Watch the trailer here:

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is one of the much-awaited bilingual films released in Tamil and Telugu. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander. Also, the two stunning ladies of the South Indian film industry, Samantha and Nayanthara will be seen together on the big screen in the roles of Khatija and Kanmani respectively along with the powerhouse of talent, Vijay as Rambo in the film.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. With Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music and Vijay Kartik Kannan and A. Sreekar Prasad are the cinematographer and editor respectively. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on April 28.

