Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha as Khatija is bold & beautiful in her FIRST LOOK from romantic film

The much awaited first look of Samantha from the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara has been released. The actress has been introduced as Khatija in the first look, who is bold and beautiful. Seems like this role will be something a never seen before for the audiences to witness this December 2022.

Sharing the first Samantha said that she is very excited for the audiences to watch Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal. "Khatija Heart suit. Can’t wait for you’ll to watch this one, the actress tweeted." Earlier, in the morning, the makers unveiled the first look of Vijay Sethupathi, who will play the role of Rambo in the film. Currently, Sethupathi and Samantha's first looks are trending on social media as fans have huge expectations of this movie.

