Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal: Vijay Sethupathi's FIRST LOOK as Rambo out from Nayanthara, Samantha co starrer

The Tamil multi starrer of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha titled Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal has been riding high in excitement ever since its announcement in 2020. Now finally, after a long wait, the much anticipated first look of Vijay Sethupathi from the film released. He is introduced as Rambo featuring three faces on the poster.

The makers took to social media and shared the first look of Vijay Sethupathi from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. He plays the role of Rambo, which stands for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran. Later in the day, Nayanthara and Samantha's first look from the film will be released too. Check out the poster here:

Directed by Vignesh Shivan under Lalit Kumar’s 7 Screen Studio in association with the Rowdy Pictures banner, the rom com has 'Rockstar' Anirudh Ravichander's music. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is one of the much-awaited bilingual films releasing in Tamil and Telugu. The film's shooting has been wrapped up and is currently in the post-production phase. However, an official release date has not been announced yet. Several reports suggest that Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will opt for a direct OTT platform release. An official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

