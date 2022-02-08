Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Cricketer Sreesanth to play Mohammed Mobi in Vignesh Shivan's romantic film

Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha's upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal under Vignesh Shivan's direction is one of the most anticipated movies. The latest addition to the movie is cricketer Sreesanth as the makers took to Twitter and shared a poster to introduce his character and wish him a happy birthday.

Sreesanth will be playing the role of Mohammed Mobi in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He can be seen looking dashing in a suit in the poster. More details about his character will be revealed further. In the coming days, the makers are expected to introduce more actors from the movie.

A few days ago, Vignesh Shivan shared a new poster of the leading actor and announced that the teaser will be out on February 11. The romantic entertainer will release in theatres in April, and official days are yet to be announced. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was slated to release in theatres in December 2021. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film's release has been postponed.

Billed to be a love triangle story, Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio in association with Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures. While Vijay Sethupathi plays a character named Rambo, Samantha and Nayanthara play characters named Khatija and Kanmani, respectively, in the film. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

