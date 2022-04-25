Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Promo: Vijay Sethupathi tickles your funny bone as a man in love with two ladies

Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is one of the most-anticipated Tamil dramas right now. As the fans wait for the release of the romantic flick on 28 April, the makers are treating them with sneak peeks from the movie.

After the entertaining trailer of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, makers have released a promo for the flick. The special clip gives us a deeper insight into the love triangle of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's characters. The promo goes to show us how the protagonist Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi) convinces Kanmani (Nayanthara) and Khatija (Samantha) that he loves them both and they should go for a three-way-relationship. It further shows what difficulties arise once the ladies agree to this arrangement. Two powerhouses of talent, Samantha and Nayanthara are sharing screen space for the first time in this laughter ride.

For the unversed, former cricketer Sreesanth will also be starring in the flick and will be seen locking horns with Vijay Sethupathi. The bilingual venture will be out in both Tamil and Telugu. Anirudh Ravichander has provided the music for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, Vijay Kartik Kannan has taken care of the film's cinematography and A. Sreekar Prasad has looked after the editing. Prabhu, Kala Master, Seema, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Master Bhargav Sundar will also play prominent roles in the comedy-drama.

