As Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal releases, Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan seek blessings at Tirupati temple; PIC

Vignesh Shivan is also leaving no stone unturned to make sure that his latest romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal does wonders at the box office. As the film released in theatres today, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara visited the Tirupati temple yesterday and offered prayers. Sharing their selfie from the visit, the director wrote on Instagram "Reporting from Thirupathi at 2.22 :) #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal is all yours from today!"

Yesterday, the filmmaker shared a nostalgic note on social media, along with selfies of the leads Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha during the shoot. He wrote, "KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal from Tomorrow! Wanted this film to come to theatres only to see you all enjoy the super skills of @actorvijaysethupathias Rambo! The always amazing #Nayanthara my thangam as #Kanmani & the sparkling Samantha @samantharuthprabhuoffl as #Khatija! I would like to thank these actors for making my life so easy in making this film !! The energy on sets when all of them were there is something I will miss !! The moments! This experience will stay with me for a long time! Enjoy them in theatres nearby!"

Check out the picture below:

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been making headlines for quite some time now and also stars Prabhu, Kala Master, Seema, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Master Bhargav Sundar in prominent roles.

Backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios production houses, the project has camera work by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

