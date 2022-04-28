Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Review: This romantic comedy entertainer is a visual delight to the audiences

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha

Director: Vignesh Shivan

Rating: 2.5/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is one of the most-awaited films from the Tamil film industry. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film has Vijay Sethupathi, Nayantara and Samantha in the lead roles. The film, after a long wait, hit the screens today and is winning hearts all across. Here is the review of the film.

This romantic comedy entertainer is something you shouldn’t be taking too seriously. You will enjoy it in an utmost way. The idea of dating two women at the same time might sound nice until you don’t stress much about what the film is trying to normalize. The film is a light-heartened entertainer with some amazing performances from the lead stars of the flick.

Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi) belongs to a family which strongly believes that the man of the family will die after getting married. Rambo’s father dies on the very same day he’s born and Rambo believes that he’s unlucky. So he stays away from his mother to make sure nothing happens to her. She is an ailing mother and so, he runs away as far as possible but keeps checking on her health at regular intervals.

After growing into a macho man, Rambo meets Kanmani (Nayanthara) and Khatija (Samantha) and falls in love with both of them. These two lovely ladies come to know that he is two-timing and when they come to know about each other, what happens is something you have to watch on the big screen.

New-age director Vignesh Shivan is known for writing and directing quirky films and undoubtedly, they all are nice films. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is one of them and it has Vijay Sethupathi is one of the funniest avatars he played till now. His character has such a good scope of performance, moments of fun, comedy, and a lot more than will make every Vijay Sethupathi fan proud of his choice of film, especially after a row of disasters and back-to-back flops from him.

The leading ladies, both Samantha and Nayanthara, have given terrific performances as usual. These two are such amazing performers and beauty queens that you will surely fall in love with their on-screen persona and charm.

The film is all about two women trying to heal a man from his issues and insecurities. But two women going to any extent just to make sure their man is fine is something that needs a bit of rework because practically, on a real note, it doesn’t work. So that’s why we said that you shouldn’t be taking the story quite seriously.

The fact is that women go through a lot emotionally in such relationships and it is always a competition between them. This subject should have been handled a little better. Otherwise, everything is fine. Anirudh’s music is the soul of the film. With Vijay Sethupathi at his best and the ladies winning hearts, this film is worth a watch this weekend.

