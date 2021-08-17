Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha Akkineni heads for the shoot in style; SEE PHOTO

Samantha Akkineni recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film Shakuntalam. Now, Samantha is heading to Chennai for the second schedule shoot of Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The stunner shared a photo of herself from the airport and expressed how she was wishing for a beach holiday but instead, she is 'Back to shoot'

One can see, Samantha Akkineni is looking as stunning as always in her tie-dye dress teamed with a denim jacket. Sam's makeup artist Sadhana Singh and stylist Preetham Jukalker have also accompanied her. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is directed by Vignesh Shivan and is co-produced by him under the banners of Rowdy Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard for the film's music while Vijay Kartik Kannan and A. Sreekar Prasad are the cinematographer and editor respectively.

Meanwhile, check out Samantha Akkineni's latest photo below:

Announcing the film last year, the Super Deluxe actor wrote on Instagram, "I’ve always wanted to work with the fierce #Nayantara and the mighty @actorvijaysethupathi .. so I can’t tell you how much of a ball I am having working with the both of them together #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal." Sam assured that the film is going to be a riot.

"Midway through the shoot and I can safely say this one is going to be a riot. Vignesh, you rocking this part,” Samantha added.

