Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha and Nayanthara recreate Titanic moment with Vijay Sethupathi

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also known by its initials, KVRK is one of the much-awaited Tamil films. Also releasing in Telugu, this Vignesh Shivan directorial has Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. While there is an immense buzz around the film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal makers have released a poster ahead of the film's teaser and its eye-grabbing.

One can see, Samantha and Nayanthara are dressed in a similar outfit as they recreate a romantic pose with Vijay Sethupathi. It bears a striking resemblance to the pose from the Hollywood film, Titanic. Well, every poster of the film has managed to steal the attention. Now, moviegoers cannot wait to know what's next in store.

The much-awaited Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal teaser in Tamil and Telugu will be out tomorrow at 6 PM.

This is for the first time Nayanthara and Samantha are sharing the screen space and their fans cannot keep calm. This is going to be a delightful watch.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. With Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music and Vijay Kartik Kannan and A. Sreekar Prasad are the cinematographer and editor respectively