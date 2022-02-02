Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha, Nayanthara & Vijay new poster out; Teaser & release details inside

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi is the most anticipated movie. On the special date of February 2, 2022, director Vignesh Shivan at 2:22 PM took to Twitter and shared a beautiful new poster to announce that teaser will be out on February 11. The romantic entertainer will release in theaters in April.

Sharing the details of the teaser and release date on Twitter, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Reporting at 2.22 on 2.2.2022.Teaser from 11.2.2022. April release only only in theatres :) #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #teaser from 11.2.22." the new poster shows Samantha, Sethupathi and Nayanthara twinning in white outfits as they are lost in each other's eyes.

Billed to be a love triangle story, Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio in association with Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is one of the much-awaited bilingual films released in Tamil and Telugu. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander. Also, the two stunning ladies of the South Indian film industry, Samantha and Nayanthara will be seen together on the big screen in the roles of Khatija and Kanmani respectively along with the powerhouse of talent, Vijay as Rambo in the film.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was slated to release in theatres in December 2021. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film's release has been postponed. Now, although the film is set for release in April, an official date is yet to be announced. The makers have been treating fans with songs from the album and fans are loving them.

