Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Teaser: Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi & Samantha's film is an epic love triangle

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the much-awaited films in Kollywood right now. There is a massive buzz around the film and makers have now raised the bar of excitement by releasing the teaser of the film. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will hit the theatres on April 28, on the occasion of Samantha's birthday.

Yesterday, the makers released a poster from the film, where all the three leads can be seen recreating the iconic pose from the Hollywood film Titanic. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara are dressed in a similar outfits as they pose with Vijay Sethupathi. This is the first time that the two divas Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are sharing screen space and this is definitely the reason for the fans to wait for the film.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Vijay Kartik Kannan has done the cinematography.