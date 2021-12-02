Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Vignesh Shivan elated as Nayanthara dubs for dialogues written by him; PICS

Nayanthara, who is playing the role of Kanmani in boyfriend Vignesh Shivan's directorial film Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal, has begun dubbing. The actress began dubbing & Vignesh had the cutest way to announce it. Yes, he shared candid pics with his ladylove and said it was pleasure watching her recite the dialogues he has written. How cute ?

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared pics with Nayanthara from the dubbing studio and wrote in Tamil which is loose translates, "#Kanmani Anboda Kaadhalan, it is a great pleasure to watch you dub the dialogues that I write for you." Well, these two never leave a moment to set goals.

A few days ago, Vignesh Shivan also shared the first look of Nayanthara from the film as he presented his 'thangamey as Kanmani.' The actress looked simple and beautiful in a traditional look. Also, Samantha and Vignesh Shivan's first looks were also released and received a good response from audiences.

Billed to be a love triangle story, Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio in association with Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is one of the much-awaited bilingual films released in Tamil and Telugu. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander.

Dismissing all the OTT rumours, Vignesh Shivan has clearly stated that the film will release in theatres. Although the posters mentioned that it will get a theatrical release in December 2021, no official date has been announced so far.