Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhaal: Samantha pens a post on her 'special friendship' with Nayanthara
South sensation Samantha and Nayanthara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Vignesh Shivan’s romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The new best friends are leaving no chance to display their affection towards one another. Marking the special day with all the 2s, Samantha wrote, “ 20:02 On 22.2.2022 Special…To our special friendship #Nayanthara…She’s not on social media but she sends you her love”.
The trailer for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha was released a few days ago and fans gave a thumping response to the Vignesh Shivan’s latest creative blast. The trailer hints towards a love triangle among the lead cast.
In the trailer, Rambo played by Vijay Sethupathi manages to persuade both Khatija, played by Samantha, and Kanmani, played by Nayanthara, to give a chance to a three-way relationship.
The film will hit the theatres on Samantha's birthday ie April 28.
The latest venture starring three biggies from the industry is highly awaited by the audience. The makers have released a few tracks from the movie including Naan Pizhai, Two Two Two, and Rendu Kaadhal, and these songs have been very well received by the listers.
Apart from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadha, Samantha will also play the titular role in Gunasekhar’s mythological drama Shaakuntalam. The first look of the film was out recently and Samantha looked absolutely unrecognizable in a white saree as princess Shakuntala. This is the actress’s first time playing a mythological character.
