Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhaal: Samantha pens a post on her 'special friendship' with Nayanthara

South sensation Samantha and Nayanthara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Vignesh Shivan’s romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The new best friends are leaving no chance to display their affection towards one another. Marking the special day with all the 2s, Samantha wrote, “ 20:02 On 22.2.2022 Special…To our special friendship #Nayanthara…She’s not on social media but she sends you her love”.

The trailer for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha was released a few days ago and fans gave a thumping response to the Vignesh Shivan’s latest creative blast. The trailer hints towards a love triangle among the lead cast.

