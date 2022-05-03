Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal: Samantha thanks Vignesh Shivan for giving her Khatija, says 'Always grateful'

Samantha is currently garnering heaps of praises for her latest released film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The romantic-comedy featured Samantha in the role of Khatija in the Vignesh Shivan directorial. Overwhelmed with all the love, Samantha has now penned a social note to thank director for giving her Khatija and also said that she is beyond grateful. The actress also mentioned that comedy is her genre so the role always is special to her.

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic of herself in the character of Khatija flaunting a big smile as she wrote, "Khatija. Thankyou @wikkiofficial for letting me have fun with the role. Comedy is my favourite genre and it’s always extra special when I get to play a role that allows me to be who I truly am (aka the funny girl). You delivered more than you promised and I will always be grateful. Thankyou@jukalker @sadhnasingh1 @koduruamarnath. I love you."

Check out Samantha's post here:

Earlier, she thanked her fans for loving her performance in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. In a video message, she said, "Thank you guys for the overwhelming response on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. It means the world to me, I wish I was there to see it. All of you guys enjoy the film. The response, your messages, texts, and tweets mean the world to me. Thank you so much."

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu was released on Samantha's birthday, April 28 and has been receiving tremendous responses from the audiences with good numbers at the box office. Netizens have called the film one of the best rom-com in the South.