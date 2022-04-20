Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal: Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi's chemistry & music makes Dippam Dappam a fun track

Another interesting track titled Dippam Dappam from Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is out. The new song stars Vijay Sethupathi aka Rambo and Samantha aka Khajiti flaunt their chemistry with the upbeat music by music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Sung by Anirudh and Anthony Daasn, the lyrics are penned by the director itself. The peppy tunes will make you want to groove and be the next viral track.