Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Nayanthara looks mesmerising as Kanmani in FL; Vignesh Shivan calls 'My thangam'

After Samantha's, the makers of Kaathuvaakul Rendu Kaadhal have unveiled the first look of Nayanthara from the film. Sharing the FL of his ladylove, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Kanmani...Presenting My thangam as #Kanmani in #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal." One can see, the lady superstar looks mesmerising in a simple saree accessorised with jhumka earrings.

The first look posters of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha are out and now, it remains to see what's next in store for us. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The lead actors are teaming up for the first time for a film and the expectations among the moviegoers are top-notch.

Take a look at Nayanthara's first look as Kanmani:

Also Read: Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha as Khatija is bold & beautiful in her FIRST LOOK from romantic film

Billed to be a love triangle story, Kaathuvaakul Rendu Kaadhal is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio in association with Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared about working with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal.

She had said, "KVRK is out and out comedy, a triangular love story, hilarious and it was super working with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. I believe that is a complete theatre film where people will be hooked from the start to the finish of the film. I'm very excited for these 2 films that I have completed."