Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Song Naan Pizhai: Vijay Sethupathi & Nayanthara showcase a beautiful love story

A new track from director Vignesh Shivan's film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal titled titled Naan Pizhai starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha was released today. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track has vocals by Ravi G and Shadhaa Tirupati, and lyrics written by Vignesh Shivan.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared the lyrical video of Naan Pizhai song. It is a beautiful love ballad that will showcase Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara love story. Director and writer Vignesh Shivan have penned lyrics for this song.

While Vijay Sethupathi plays a character named Rambo, Samantha and Nayanthara play characters named Khatija and Kanmani, respectively, in the film.