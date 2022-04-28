Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Twitter Review: Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi & Nayanthara's rom-com wins hearts

The much-awaited Tamil- Telugu film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal starring Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi hit the theatres today. The film which has been carrying a huge buzz since its inception has managed to impress the audiences with its fine performances. Movie buffs thronged theatres to watch this romantic comedy film and also poured in their reviews on the internet.

The romantic comedy has garnered praise from the audience for its strong screenplay and for touching the right chord of comedy. The conversation between the lead pairs have thoroughly kept audiences hooked on the screen and with Anirudh Ravichander's background music and songs, the audiences were fully entertained. Samantha and Nayanthara, the superstars of the South, have enthralled audiences with their career-best performances like always. Overall, netizens have called the film a visual treat and pure entertaining rom-com film.



Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is touted to be a comedy-drama and it essentially revolves around a triangular love drama where two women, played by Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi fall for the same guy Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Prabhu, Kala Master, Seema, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Master Bhargav Sundar in prominent roles.

Backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios production houses, the project has camera work by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

