Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Vignesh Shivan & Vijay Sethupathi’s fun filled video will crack you up; WATCH

A while back, Vijay Sethupathi arrived at Hyderabad to start the shooting of his upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vijay Sethupathi.

Photos of Vijay Sethupathi and Vignesh Shivan during the pooja ceremony of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s launch was shared online by the latter last week. Now, a video has surfaced online, where they both can be seen sharing bouquets in a fun way and hugging happily. As soon as it came up online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement to watch the film.

Other than Vijay Sethupathi, the film also has Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as the leading ladies. This rom com marks the maiden collaboration of Sam and Nayanthara, while the latter has shared the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan’s Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Written by Vignesh Shivan, who is also helming the project, the story for the film was ready two years ago. For his role in the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be losing some weight.

Watch the video here:

“Hero entry & Some exchange of love #VijaySethupathi joins the shoot of #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal pic.twitter.com/JfdyMWky66 — (@VijaySethuFans) December 14, 2020

Also Read: Airport Diaries: Vijay Sethupathi reaches Hyderabad for Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal shoot

It is expected that Nayanthara will join the sets after her portions for Annaatthe are finished. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. On the other hand, Nayanthara was last seen in Mookuthi Amman, which had a direct release on OTT platform. She has two other films in her kitty, including Netrikann and Annaatthe. Samantha has a film with Ashwin Saravanan in her pipeline, which is yet to be titled.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×