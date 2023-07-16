Kaavaalaa Fever: Doctors to kids; Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s viral song from Jailer is everywhere

Kaavaalaa, the first single from Jailer, was released a few days ago. Since its release, the song has been everywhere. Thus, joining the ranks of other big hits like Arabic Kuthu, Ranjithame, Rowdy Baby, and Chellamma. Everyone is on a mission to replicate and dance to Kaavaalaa’s hook step in reels. It is impossible to scroll through any social media platform right now without hearing the song.

Kaavaalaa: The new viral song in town

It is the thing with trends. When one person does it, everyone else hops on it. And why not? People are not just addicted to Kaavaalaa because of Anirudh Ravichander’s composition or Shilpa Rao’s voice. Another reason for the craze around the song is also due to its catchy hook steps. Some of the reels have people taking it seriously and dancing with passion to the song, while others make it more fun. There is no doubt about the fact that Kaavaalaa is super catchy. Of course, that is why everyone is dancing to it.

If Tamannaah's mesmerizing steps were not enough, at the end of the song, Rajinikanth himself makes a surprise entry, dancing along with the Ayan actress. His charisma is unquestionable, and even at the age of 72, the truth persists that no one is as charismatic as the Enthiran actor.

Kaavaalaa fever is all over the internet

Among the many videos of people dancing to Kaavaalaa on the internet, the one that caught everyone’s attention was the video that had Simran dancing to the song. But the twist in the tale was that it was not really the actress who danced in the video. On the other hand, it was an AI-generated deepfake video in which Tamannaah's face was replaced with that of Simran. Soon after, the fans of other actresses quickly started doing these deepfake videos with their favorites.

Check out the reels here:

Generating more than 55,000 reels in just one week of its release, Kaavaalaa has truly gone viral in every sense of the word. From doctors to little kids, no one seems to get away from making reels on it and getting in on the Kaavaalaa trend.

