Kabali actress Riythvika shuts a cyber bully for making casteist remark on her; Here’s how Twitterati REACTED

Kabali actress Riythvika was mocked with a casteist remark on Twitter and she decided to shut the troll with a strong response. Check out her reply below.

Known for her role in Tamil films like Paradesi, Madras, Oru Naal Koothu and Kabali among others, Riythvika has hit the headlines for giving a befitting reply to a cyberbully on Twitter. The actress was mocked with a casteist remark on Twitter and she decided to shut the troll with a strong response. One of the social media users commented on her looks and caste and the screenshot of the same was shared by one of her fans. After which Riythvika reacted to it on Twitter. She not only replied it positively but also thanked the troll for his comments on her beauty.

Riythvika wrote, “We will try to live as human beings as a sweet casteless society. Many have been painting certain castes on me, but sadly I belong to the opposite side.” According to a report in IndiaGlitz, the Bigg Boss Tamil winner wrote in Tamil "It would have made me much happier if I was born a “Dalit”. What to do ?? Unfortunately, I didn’t receive such a boon. I am also a girl born into a sinful dominant caste that was involved in the persecutions of others in the past. I feel sorry for that. Let us try to live in a casteless society as humans at least from now on. Wait. In a way I am also a Dalit If people who are being oppressed are identified as Dalit, then I am a Dalit too as I am a woman. We have been oppressed by men for years and years. Yes, Dalit. You men are responsible for making us “Dalits”. Thanks for your compliment on my looks. P : S : Dalit girls are much prettier than me”

Check out her social media posts below:

இது போன்று எனக்கு வரும் விமர்சனங்கள் புதிதல்ல. இதற்கும் இனி வருமின் அதற்கான பதிலாகவும்... pic.twitter.com/6PF0sJj3Oo — Riythvika (@Riythvika) July 20, 2020

Put his face openly madam.We should expose these kind of peoples. pic.twitter.com/5YhBPSQAYU — Prabu Prashanth (@PrabuTheGreat) July 20, 2020

U nailed it — Mannu (@mannu_talks) July 20, 2020

Do take legal action against him madam. — Prabu Prashanth (@PrabuTheGreat) July 20, 2020

Well manner and decent reaction ! Lots of respect! He is a racist. @chennaipolice_ police should take action .. — MurugeshRAM Ranadev (@murugeshram1986) July 20, 2020

so நீங்க தலித் இல்லனு சொல்ல வாரிங்க அதுக்கு தானே இந்த பதிவு ok ok Don't give any pay attention to the negative comments.. just ignore and don't be give explanation about your caste and character.. — Ganeshmoorthy (@gmoorthy55) July 21, 2020

On the work front, Riythvika will next be seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Megha Akash’s Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir.

Credits :Twitter

