  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kabali actress Riythvika shuts a cyber bully for making casteist remark on her; Here’s how Twitterati REACTED

Kabali actress Riythvika was mocked with a casteist remark on Twitter and she decided to shut the troll with a strong response. Check out her reply below.
2824 reads Mumbai
Kabali actress Riythvika shuts a cyber bully for making casteist remark on her; Here’s how Twitterati REACTEDKabali actress Riythvika shuts a cyber bully for making casteist remark on her; Here’s how Twitterati REACTED
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Known for her role in Tamil films like Paradesi, Madras, Oru Naal Koothu and Kabali among others, Riythvika has hit the headlines for giving a befitting reply to a cyberbully on Twitter. The actress was mocked with a casteist remark on Twitter and she decided to shut the troll with a strong response. One of the social media users commented on her looks and caste and the screenshot of the same was shared by one of her fans. After which Riythvika reacted to it on Twitter. She not only replied it positively but also thanked the troll for his comments on her beauty. 

Riythvika wrote, “We will try to live as human beings as a sweet casteless society. Many have been painting certain castes on me, but sadly I belong to the opposite side.” According to a report in IndiaGlitz, the Bigg Boss Tamil winner wrote in Tamil "It would have made me much happier if I was born a “Dalit”. What to do ?? Unfortunately, I didn’t receive such a boon. I am also a girl born into a sinful dominant caste that was involved in the persecutions of others in the past. I feel sorry for that. Let us try to live in a casteless society as humans at least from now on. Wait. In a way I am also a Dalit If people who are being oppressed are identified as Dalit, then I am a Dalit too as I am a woman. We have been oppressed by men for years and years. Yes, Dalit. You men are responsible for making us “Dalits”. Thanks for your compliment on my looks. P : S : Dalit girls are much prettier than me”

Check out her social media posts below:

On the work front, Riythvika will next be seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Megha Akash’s Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement