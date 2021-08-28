Kabir Bedi heaps praises about working with Allu Arjun's daughter Arha on Shaakuntalam; gifts her book

Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi, who recently published a book titled Stories I Must Tell, which gives an insight into his life and journey in the industry, gave a special copy to Allu Arjun's daughter Arha. Kabir Bedi and Arha shared screen space in the Samantha Akkineni starrer Shaakuntalam. While the actor played a prominent role, Arha marked her debut as she played the role of Princess Bharata.

Kabir Bedi heaped praises as he sent his book Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor, with a special note. Allu Arjun shared the book and the note on social media, which read, “Dear Allu Arjun, This is my story. I hope you enjoy reading. You’ll know me better for it. I enjoyed working with your talented daughter Arha in Shaakuntalam. My love and blessings. To you and your family .”

Allu Arjun thanked Kabir Bedi for the book and kind words as he wrote, “Thank you Kabir Ji !, I wholeheartedly appreciate your efforts to write a book and share your story with the coming generations."

Shaakuntalam is a mythological epic love story directed by Gunasekhar and stars Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. Mani Sharma is the music composer. Shaakuntalam is produced jointly under the banners of Dil Raju Productions and Gunaa Teamworks. The entire shoot of the film has wrapped up and a release date is expected to announce soon.