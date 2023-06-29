Kabir Duhan Singh's unseen PHOTOS from Engagement and Haldi capture essence of joy and celebration

The most popular antagonist of the South, Kabir Duhan Singh tied the knot with Seema Chahal in Delhi. The couple began their new beginning in an intimate ceremony held in the presence of their family and friends. They looked perfect in traditional North Indian attires as they exchanged vows. Now, we got our hands on a few unseen photos of the couple from their pre-wedding celebrations.

Before D-Day on June 23, Kabir Duhan Singh and Seema Chahal hosted pre-wedding ceremonies like Haldi, and Mehendi and made every moment special. The couple twinned for Haldi in yellow outfits. While Kabir wore a simple yellow kurta, his bride opted for a matching lehenga and floral jewelry.

Kabir and Seema exchanged rings in the presence of their family members. The couple took the twinning game a notch higher with pastel pink-colored traditional looks. The actor wore indo-western attire, whereas Seema looked beautiful in a heavy lehenga. The duo were all smiles and looked super excited for their new journey.

A few unseen photos also captured moments before the wedding. Kabir was a proper Punjabi groom with pagari, and money garland at his baraat as he made dashing entry to marry his bride.

Kabir Duhan Singh and Seema Chahal are match made in heaven in latest unseen pre-wedding photos

About Kabir Duhan Singh's wedding

On June 21, the wedding ceremonies began in Delhi with puja and followed by Haldi, and Mehendi. The intimate wedding took place at a resort in Faridabad, Delhi. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actor's wife Seema is a mathematics teacher and hails from Haryana.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Kabir's wedding, his fiance, and more. A source close also informed us, "Kabir will take the plunge with Seema soon and it is a completely arranged set-up. He always wanted a life partner who would understand him and his family, and someone who does not belong to the film industry. Kabir is happy and super excited to embark on a new journey,"

Kabir Duhan Singh was last seen in Gunashekar’s mythological film Shaakuntalam, which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead. He is known for his baddie roles in Jill, Gabbar Singh, Vedalam, and more.

