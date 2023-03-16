Kabzaa girl Shriya Saran's organza saree look with a backless blouse is a perfect scene-stealing fit

If you are into minimalism and are looking to make a statement, organza sarees are a perfect pick to elaborate Indian wear with ease for the next wedding on your calendar. And of course, not without the season's favourite silhouette- the backless blouse. The stunning Shriya Saran, who has geared up for the release of her much-awaited Pan-India film Kabzaa, treated us with another statement-making look in an organza saree.

For a promotional event, Shriya wore a lightweight saree by Sithara Kudige and a full-sleeved blouse that featured a deep V-neck and a backless design. The backless blouse also featured scalloped edges alongside the golden embroidery, thus adding to its romantic detailing. Clearly, her look forces us to invest in organza drapes.

Shriya Saran's look in organza saree

On the beauty front, Shriya went for glam makeup. She capped the look with on-fleek eyebrows, a generous amount of highlighter and neutral lip colour. A bind and a pair of statement earrings completed her look. However, it is her voluminous side-swept hairstyle that is having an eye-catching moment.



Talking about her upcoming film Kabzaa, directed by R. Chandru, film features Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Kabzaa is set to release on big screens tomorrow, 17 March 2023 in Kannada, along with the dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It is a period-action film with music composed by Ravi Basrur.



