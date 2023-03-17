Kabzaa Movie Review: 12 tweets you must read if you are planning to watch Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep starrer

Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran starrer Kabzaa is out in cinemas from today, March 17. Directed by R Chandru, the Kannada film Kabzaa along with the dubbed versions- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam has been released on 4000 screens. The period action thriller, set in the 1930s has opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

While the trailer of the film had left the Kannada audience intrigued, Kabzaa couldn't create enough buzz in the North. Well, the film has finally hit the screens today and social media is abuzz with tweets about Upendra and Kiccha Sudeepa starrer. Shiva Rajkumar plays a small yet impactful role in the film.

However, a lot of moviegoers are comparing Kabzaa to Yash starrer KGF. A Twitter user wrote, "#Kabzaa Just a poor attempt to create a kgf."

Another wrote, "WHY ALL PAN-INDIA FILMS FROM SOUTH, LOOK AND FEEL EXACTLY THE SAME NOW??."

A movie buff is quite impressed by the film's production value. "#Kabzaa has very good production value, set design & DOP is top notch - all are commendable but...script work, characters detailing, screenplay & mainly editing couldn't utilized it to the fullest," read his tweet. Sudeep and Upendra's entry scenes are said to be the highlights. Shriya Saran's role is equally being praised. Kabzaa has music composed by KGF's Ravi Basrur.

If you are planning to watch Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep starrer Kabzaa, check out the 12 Tweets below before you book your tickets.

WATCH KABZAA TRAILER BELOW:

