Kabzaa Teaser: Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep's gangster actioner is a story of rags to riches
Directed by R Chandru, the film is set in the 80s and promises visual treat.
Two superstars of the Sandalwood industry Upendra and Sudeep are set to share the screen space for the second time in their upcoming film, Kabzaa. Directed by R Chandru, the film is set in the 80s. Amidst the high expectations, the makers of Kabzaa have released a teaser. It promises to be a high-octane gangster action film and the visuals are stunning.
Going by the video looks like it will be a gangster story about rags to riches. Upendra and Sudeep make smashing screen entries as gangsters with blazing guns. The cinematography and background music is top-notch, and hooked our eyes to the screen. Kabzaa looks intriguing and promises another blockbuster hit from Sandalwood.
Prior to Kabzaa, Upendra and Sudeep joined forces for the 2016 film Mukunda Murari. Kabzaa is one of the much-awaited Kannada films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.
Watch Kabzaa Teaser here:
Directed by R Chandru, the film is set in the 80s. Kabzaa revolves around the life of an underworld don Bhargav, who ruled over South India. The film is set against the backdrop of the late 1940s to the 1980s. Shriya Saran is the female lead. The film is likely to release in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Oriya.
The film is presented by MTB Nagaraj with director R Chandru bankrolling the project under his home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises. The upcoming film also included Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Danish Akhtar Saifi in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur is the music director. AJ Shetty is on board as the cinematographer, while Ravi Varma, Vikram Mor and Vijay will be taking care of the stunt choreography.
