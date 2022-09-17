Kabzaa Teaser: Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep's gangster actioner is a story of rags to riches

Two superstars of the Sandalwood industry Upendra and Sudeep are set to share the screen space for the second time in their upcoming film, Kabzaa. Directed by R Chandru, the film is set in the 80s. Amidst the high expectations, the makers of Kabzaa have released a teaser. It promises to be a high-octane gangster action film and the visuals are stunning.

Going by the video looks like it will be a gangster story about rags to riches. Upendra and Sudeep make smashing screen entries as gangsters with blazing guns. The cinematography and background music is top-notch, and hooked our eyes to the screen. Kabzaa looks intriguing and promises another blockbuster hit from Sandalwood.