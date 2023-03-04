Kabzaa Trailer: Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep starrer is impressive with grand visuals & top notch performances

The much-awaited trailer of the highly anticipated Kabzaa is here. The film stars Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles. The trailer has been released in all South languages and Hindi by Amitabh Bachchan on social media. The film promises another grandeur coming from Kannada industry, the cinematography, music, and visuals are solid.

The trailer looks visually grandeur with top-notch performances and background music. Although, the plot is not exactly revealed, set in the 1940s, Upendra is seen as a police officer and gangster, Shriya Saran, and Kichcha Sudeep catch attention with their performances as well. The trailer shows the rise of a gangster from rags to riches. Kabzaa revolves around the life of an underworld don Bhargav, who ruled over South India.

The nearly three-minute long trailer has exceeded all expectations as netizens are heaping praises on social media. Some have already declared it 'blockbuster'.

Watch the trailer of Kabzaa here:

About Kabzaa trailer

The trailer was earlier supposed to be launched with a grand event in Mumbai, in the presence of the cast, including Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, and others, along with big Bollywood celebs. However, the plan got cancelled as Kannada demanded that a major event like this ought to be done on home turf. Later, the director decided not to do any event and instead planned for an online launch with Amitabh Bachchan.

About Kabzaa

Directed by R Chandu, Kabzaa stars Shriya Saran as the female lead. Shivarakumar is playing a cameo role in the film. The pan Indian will hit the theatres on March 17th, on the occasion of Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday. It will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film is presented by MTB Nagaraj with director R Chandru bankrolling the project under his home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises. The upcoming film also included Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Danish Akhtar Saifi in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur is the music director. AJ Shetty is on board as the cinematographer, while Ravi Varma, Vikram Mor and Vijay will be taking care of the stunt choreography.

