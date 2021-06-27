Kabzaa: Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep ace the intense look in the new poster

Kabzaa will have a pan Indian release and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them.

Two superstars of the Sandalwood industry Upendra and Sudeep are set to share the screen space for the second time in their upcoming film, Kabzaa. They were last seen together in Mukunda Murari. Kabzaa is one of the much-awaited Kannada films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. Directed by R Chandru, the film is set in the 80s. Amidst the high expectations, the makers of Kabzaa have released the new poster from the film featuring Upendra and Sudeep in an intense look.

Kabzaa will have a pan Indian release and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. The film is presented by MTB Nagaraj with director R Chandru bankrolling the project under his home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises. The upcoming film also included Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu and Danish Akhtar Saifi in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur is on board as the music director. The makers of Sudeep and Upendra starrer are yet to announce the female lead.

Meanwhile, check out the new poster below:

Best wishes team #Kabzaa pic.twitter.com/V82c3aP4JH — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 27, 2021

Major part of the film's shoot has been wrapped up. The team is currently wrapping up the final leg of the film in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The cinematography is by AJ Shetty while editing is by Mahesh Reddy. The stunts are choreographed by ace performers Ravi Verma, Vikram Mor and Vijay.

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on the film's new poster? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Venkatesh Daggubati's films Narappa and Drushyam 2 sold for OTT release for a fancy price?

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×