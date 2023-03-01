Kabzaa: Upendra regrets not directing Puneeth Rajkumar; Pawan Kalyan apologises for missing audio launch

Upendra's next Kabzaa is one of the most awaited films in the South film industry. The makers recently hosted a grand audio launch as they released the third single Chum Chum Chali Cali. During the event, Upendra opened up about not being able to direct Puneeth Rajkumar.

Speaking at the audio launch, Upendra revealed that he missed out on directing the late Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor said he wanted to say action and cut to Puneeth Rajkumar, which he missed. As he missed directing Puneeth, he said he will direct a project for Shivanna (Shivarajkumar) and will fulfill the wish of his Geetha, who wants to produce the film under their banner.

Upendra also added that director R Chandru will win everyone's hearts through Kabzaa. He also stated that there are many miracles in the film and will definitely make it feast-worthy for the audience.



Pawan Kalyan apologises for not attending Kabzaa audio launch

Pawan Kalyan was also invited to the audio launch of Kabzaa but couldn't attend so he apologised to the team. He penned an apology to the Kabzaa team for not making it to the event. The statement read, "I wholeheartedly thank the makers of Kabzaa for inviting me to the film's audio launch. Unfortunately, having committed to a series of political meetings for Janasena Party earlier, I regret my inability to to take part in the event. I wish the lead stars of the film, Sri Upendra and Sri Sudeep, the best and I share a warm rapport with them. They've made a mark in multiple languages in a variety of roles."



About Kabzaa

Directed by R Chandru, the film is set in the 80s. Kabzaa revolves around the life of an underworld don Bhargav, who ruled over South India. The film is set against the backdrop of the late 1940s to the 1980s. Shriya Saran is the female lead. The film is likely to release in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Oriya.

The film is presented by MTB Nagaraj with director R Chandru bankrolling the project under his home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises. The upcoming film also included Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Danish Akhtar Saifi in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur is the music director. AJ Shetty is on board as the cinematographer, while Ravi Varma, Vikram Mor and Vijay will be taking care of the stunt choreography.